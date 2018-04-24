AlexiaItalian eurodance and pop singer. Born 19 May 1967
Alexia (born Alessia Aquilani, 19 May 1967) is an Italian singer. Before recording in Italian in the 2000s, she made records in English in the 1990s. Many of those were international hits. Before her solo career she was the vocalist of Ice Mc.
In her career she has sold over 6 million records with 10 top-ten single, of which 4 number-one hits and numerous international sales certifications. She has performed at the Festivalbar for nine times, and four times at the Sanremo Music Festival in which she has earned, besides several music critic awards, three second-places, and has won one in the 2003.
