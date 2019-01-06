Farhan Saeed Butt (born 14 September 1984) is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, actor, director and entrepreneur. Farhan was the former lead vocalist of the Pakistani band Jal, and is the owner of the restaurant Cafe Rock in Lahore. He has sung in Urdu as well as in Punjabi. Since 2014 he also turned to acting, and gained recognition for his support role in Hum TV's 2016 drama Udaari and for his leading role in Hum TV's 2018 production Suno Chanda.