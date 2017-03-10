Art of Trance
Art of Trance Biography
Simon Paul Berry, known by his alias Art of Trance, is a trance music artist from England. Berry is also known as Poltergeist or Vicious Circles, and has been a member of the trance groups Clanger, Conscious and Union Jack. He has been producing and remixing music for 24 years. In addition to his work as an artist, Berry was the founder and head of Platipus Records, based in London. Initially his label only released his own tracks. His work was first distributed on vinyl and compact disc and then digital only from 2011.
Art of Trance Tracks
Madagascar (Ferry Corsten Mix)
Madagascar (Ferry Corsten Mix)
Madagascar (Audiofreq Remix)
Madagascar (Audiofreq Remix)
Madagascar (Audiofreq Remix)
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar
Madagascar (2002)
Madagascar (2002)
Madagascar (2002)
