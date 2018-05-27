Sonoya Mizuno (born 1 July 1986) is a Japanese-born British actress, model and ballerina who has collaborated with director Alex Garland in works such as Ex Machina, Annihilation and Devs.

She has also had minor roles in the films La La Land, Beauty and the Beast and most recently, the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. She played a lead character in the Netflix miniseries Maniac.