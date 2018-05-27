Sonoya MizunoBorn 1 August 1988
Sonoya Mizuno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78aa575d-c23e-4612-b58c-859b842c2fa8
Sonoya Mizuno Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonoya Mizuno (born 1 July 1986) is a Japanese-born British actress, model and ballerina who has collaborated with director Alex Garland in works such as Ex Machina, Annihilation and Devs.
She has also had minor roles in the films La La Land, Beauty and the Beast and most recently, the 2018 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians. She played a lead character in the Netflix miniseries Maniac.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonoya Mizuno Tracks
Sort by
Someone In The Crowd
Justin Hurwitz
Someone In The Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04p41s5.jpglink
Someone In The Crowd
Last played on
Playlists featuring Sonoya Mizuno
Back to artist