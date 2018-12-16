Bhavatharani is an Indian Tamil singer and music director. She is the daughter of film composer Ilaiyaraaja and her brothers are the noted film composers Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. She has mostly sung songs under the direction of her father and brothers. She was awarded the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2000 for her rendition of the song "Mayil Pola Ponnu Onnu" from the film Bharathi, composed by her father Ilaiyaraaja.