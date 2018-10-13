Jimmy YanceyBorn 20 February 1898. Died 17 September 1951
Jimmy Yancey
Jimmy Yancey Biography (Wikipedia)
James Edwards Yancey (February 20, 1894 or 1895 or 1901 – September 17, 1951) was an American boogie-woogie pianist, composer, and lyricist. One reviewer described him as "one of the pioneers of this raucous, rapid-fire, eight-to-the-bar piano style".
Jimmy Yancey Tracks
At The Window
Crying In My Sleep
Streamlined Train
Yancey's Bugle Call
Yancey Stomp
Yancey Special
How Long Blues No.2
La Salle Street Breakdown
At The Window
State Street Special
Yancey Special
Death letter blues for piano
Lean Bacon
Yancey Limited
Make me a Pallet on the Floor
Yancey Stomp
The Rocks
