Starbreaker
Formed 2004
Starbreaker
2004
Starbreaker Biography (Wikipedia)
Starbreaker is a heavy metal/hard rock band signed on Frontiers Records. The band has released two full-length studio albums.
Starbreaker Tracks
Sound Of Summer
Sound Of Summer
