Zammuto is an American indie rock band, formed in Readsboro, Vermont, United States, in 2011. In April 2012, Zammuto released their debut album, Zammuto, with the Brooklyn, New York-based record label, Temporary Residence Limited.

Nick Zammuto, the founder of the band, was once part of the duo The Books. After their collaboration ended in 2011, Nick Zammuto began the next phase of his musical career.

Zammuto has toured as a support act for Explosions in the Sky and Gotye, as well as headlining tours in the United States, Canada, and Europe with the bands AU, Snowblink, and Lymbyc Systym, among other acts.