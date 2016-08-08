Zammuto
Zammuto Biography (Wikipedia)
Zammuto is an American indie rock band, formed in Readsboro, Vermont, United States, in 2011. In April 2012, Zammuto released their debut album, Zammuto, with the Brooklyn, New York-based record label, Temporary Residence Limited.
Nick Zammuto, the founder of the band, was once part of the duo The Books. After their collaboration ended in 2011, Nick Zammuto began the next phase of his musical career.
Zammuto has toured as a support act for Explosions in the Sky and Gotye, as well as headlining tours in the United States, Canada, and Europe with the bands AU, Snowblink, and Lymbyc Systym, among other acts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zammuto Tracks
You Can Feel So Good
Zammuto
You Can Feel So Good
You Can Feel So Good
Last played on
Hegemony
Zammuto
Hegemony
Hegemony
Last played on
Idiom Wind
Zammuto
Idiom Wind
Idiom Wind
Last played on
Fuc 3 Po
Zammuto
Fuc 3 Po
Fuc 3 Po
Last played on
Cp30
Zammuto
Cp30
Cp30
Last played on
