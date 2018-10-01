Roy BabbingtonBorn 8 July 1940
Roy Babbington
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78a2560c-c187-4ce4-8420-48c7f46b7715
Roy Babbington Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Babbington (born 8 July 1940 in Kempston, Bedfordshire, England) is a rock and jazz bassist. He became well known for being a member of the Canterbury scene progressive rock/jazz fusion band Soft Machine.
Roy Babbington Tracks
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
John Harle
John Harle
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
O Mistress Mine (feat. Elvis Costello, Steve Lodder, Roy Babbington & Bălănescu Quartet)
The Man Who Waved at Trains
Mike Ratledge
The Man Who Waved at Trains
The Man Who Waved at Trains
