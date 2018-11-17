The WaltonesFormed September 1984. Disbanded 1990
The Waltones
1984-09
The Waltones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Waltones (later known as Candlestick Park) were an indie band from Manchester, England, who formed in September 1984.
The Waltones Tracks
Jingle #1
She Looks Right Through Me
Downhill
Spell It Out
The Waltones Links
