Bigg Jus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78a1a251-4665-42d5-b5f1-9d1f40b57831
Bigg Jus Biography (Wikipedia)
Justin Ingleton, better known by his stage name Bigg Jus, is an American alternative hip hop artist from Jamaica, Queens. He was a member of Company Flow along with El-P and Mr. Len. He is also one half of the duo Nephlim Modulation Systems with Orko Eloheim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bigg Jus Tracks
Sort by
Moss Pink Coats '99
Bigg Jus
Moss Pink Coats '99
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moss Pink Coats '99
Last played on
Bigg Jus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist