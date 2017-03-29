Black Francis Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Thompson IV (born April 6, 1965) is an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He is best known as the frontman of the influential alternative rock band Pixies, with whom he performs under the stage name Black Francis. Following the band's breakup in 1993, he embarked on a solo career under the name Frank Black. After releasing two albums with record label 4AD and one with American Recordings, he left the label and formed a new band, Frank Black and the Catholics. He re-adopted the name Black Francis in 2007.
His vocal style has varied from a screaming, yowling delivery as lead vocalist of the Pixies to a more measured and melodic style in his solo career. His cryptic lyrics mostly explore unconventional subjects, such as surrealism, incest, and biblical violence, along with science fiction and surf culture. His use of atypical meter signatures, loud–quiet dynamics, and distinct preference for live-to-two-track recording during his time with the Catholics, give him a distinct style within alternative rock.
- [LISTEN] Black Francis chats about Pixies forthcoming album 'Head Carrier'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0419rwj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0419rwj.jpg2016-07-13T07:55:00.000ZBlack Francis talks to 6Music's Abbie McCarthy about the making of the band's new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0419s21
- Black Francis chats with Stevehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w6t1y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01w6t1y.jpg2014-03-25T17:43:00.000ZSteve speaks to Black Francis from Pixies.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01w6t22
- Black Francis: Key of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (Extended Cut)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nf14x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01nf14x.jpg2013-12-15T09:30:00.000ZFull interview with the Pixies' frontman, including a bonus clip about his button factoryhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01nf152
- Black Francis of the Pixies talks to Steve Lamacqhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hm20r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01hm20r.jpg2013-09-27T10:50:00.000ZPixies front man, Black Francis joins Steve Lamacq ahead of their Maida Vale session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01hm24d
