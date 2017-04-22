Juan María SolareBorn 11 August 1966
Juan María Solare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1966-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78995903-aa8f-41c6-b931-d2dd89c48abc
Juan María Solare Biography (Wikipedia)
Juan María Solare (born August 11, 1966) is an Argentine composer and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Juan María Solare Tracks
Sort by
Pucks Pranks (With Drums)
Cecilia Piehl
Pucks Pranks (With Drums)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05101rf.jpglink
Pucks Pranks (With Drums)
Last played on
Juan María Solare Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist