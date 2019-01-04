Raminta ŠerkšnytėBorn 1975
Raminta Šerkšnytė
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/789939c0-ab99-4b40-97ea-4dee71f33e7f
Raminta Šerkšnytė Biography (Wikipedia)
Raminta Šerkšnytė (born 1975, in Kaunas) is a Lithuanian composer, pianist and Lithuanian National Culture and Art Prize laureate.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Raminta Šerkšnytė Tracks
Sort by
Sakura
Raminta Šerkšnytė
Sakura
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w2nv.jpglink
Sakura
Last played on
Songs of Sunset & Dawn
Raminta Šerkšnytė
Songs of Sunset & Dawn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs of Sunset & Dawn
Performer
Last played on
Fires
Raminta Šerkšnytė
Fires
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnt4.jpglink
Fires
Last played on
Raminta Šerkšnytė Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lutoslawski
-
Szymanowski: Violin Concerto No. 1 and Lutoslawski: Symphony No. 4
-
Lutoslawski: Symphonic Variations
-
Lutosławski: Partita - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Paroles tissées - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Concerto for Orchestra - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Piano Concerto - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Symphonic Variations - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Cello Concerto - Preview Clip
-
Lutosławski: Variations on a Theme by Paganini - Preview Clip
Back to artist