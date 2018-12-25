Ernesto Caceres (November 22, 1911 – January 10, 1971) was an American jazz saxophonist born in Rockport, Texas.

Caceres's brothers were both musicians. Emilio Caceres [de] was a norteño violinist and Pinero was a trumpeter and pianist. Caceres himself played clarinet, guitar, alto and baritone saxophone, and first played professionally in 1928 in local Texas ensembles. He and Emilio moved to Detroit, then New York City, taking work as session musicians. In 1937 they made live nationwide appearances on Benny Goodman's popular radio series Camel Caravan which "created a sensation and made them jazz stars".

In 1938 Caceres became a member of Bobby Hackett's band, then worked as a sideman with Jack Teagarden in 1939 and Glenn Miller's orchestra from February 1940 to September 1942. While with Miller, he made an appearance in the films Sun Valley Serenade (1941) and Orchestra Wives (1942). Time with Benny Goodman, Woody Herman, and Tommy Dorsey followed later in the 1940s.

In 1949 he put together his own quartet, playing at the Hickory Log in New York. He was a frequent performer with the Garry Moore Orchestra on television. At the beginning of the 1960s he played with the Billy Butterfield Band. In 1964 he moved back to Texas and played in a band with brother Emilio from 1968 until his death from cancer in 1971. He spent some time in 1965–1966 at Mint Hotel, Las Vegas, and the Holiday Hotel, Reno, with the Johnny Long Band.