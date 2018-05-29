Vasily AndreyevBorn 15 January 1861. Died 1918
Vasily Andreyev
1861-01-15
Vasily Andreyev Biography (Wikipedia)
Vasily Vasilievich Andreyev (Russian: Василий Васильевич Андреев; 15 January [O.S. 3 January] 1861 – 1918) was a Russian musician responsible for the modern development of the balalaika and several other traditional Russian folk music instruments, and is considered the father of the academic folk instrument movement in Eastern Europe. His accomplishments included:
Vasily Andreyev
