Fair
Fair Biography (Wikipedia)
Fair is an alternative rock band currently signed to Tooth & Nail Records. It was created in 2005 from members of Aaron Sprinkle's touring band – Sprinkle, fellow Poor Old Lu alum Nick Barber, Erick Newbill, and Joey Sanchez.
The band released their first album, The Best Worst-Case Scenario, on June 6, 2006.
