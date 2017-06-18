Roque CorderoBorn 16 August 1917. Died 27 December 2008
Roque Cordero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-08-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7893b91e-0267-4b63-af4a-296481d04836
Roque Cordero Biography (Wikipedia)
Roque Cordero (August 16, 1917 – December 27, 2008) was a Panamanian composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Roque Cordero Tracks
Sort by
Eight Miniatures for small orchestra: IV. Danzonete
Roque Cordero
Eight Miniatures for small orchestra: IV. Danzonete
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eight Miniatures for small orchestra: IV. Danzonete
Last played on
Back to artist