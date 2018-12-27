Flobots are a hip hop and rock band from Denver, Colorado, formed in 2005 by Jamie Laurie. The band's origins date back 5 years earlier to a similar project by Laurie. Flobots found mainstream success with their major label debut Fight with Tools (2007), featuring the single "Handlebars", which became a popular hit on Modern Rock radio in April 2008. The band has released 4 studio albums and 1 EP, with their latest Noenemies being released in May 2017.