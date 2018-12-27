FlobotsFormed 2000
Flobots
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmp1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7892c869-1e2b-4b38-8540-4caff7dd2b49
Flobots Biography (Wikipedia)
Flobots are a hip hop and rock band from Denver, Colorado, formed in 2005 by Jamie Laurie. The band's origins date back 5 years earlier to a similar project by Laurie. Flobots found mainstream success with their major label debut Fight with Tools (2007), featuring the single "Handlebars", which became a popular hit on Modern Rock radio in April 2008. The band has released 4 studio albums and 1 EP, with their latest Noenemies being released in May 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Flobots Tracks
Sort by
Handlebars
Flobots
Handlebars
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmp1.jpglink
Handlebars
Last played on
Handlebars (instrumental)
Flobots
Handlebars (instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmp1.jpglink
The Rhythm Method (Move!)
Flobots
The Rhythm Method (Move!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmp1.jpglink
The Rhythm Method (Move!)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Flobots
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Flobots
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edp38g
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-10-01T02:42:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p012z6yt.jpg
1
Oct
2008
Live Lounge: Flobots
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
Flobots Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist