Hank CrawfordBorn 21 December 1934. Died 29 January 2009
Hank Crawford
1934-12-21
Hank Crawford Biography (Wikipedia)
Bennie Ross "Hank" Crawford, Jr. (December 21, 1934 – January 29, 2009) was an American R&B, hard bop, jazz-funk, soul jazz alto saxophonist, arranger and songwriter. Crawford was musical director for Ray Charles before embarking on a solo career releasing many well-regarded albums on Atlantic, CTI and Milestone.
Hank Crawford Tracks
Dat Dere
Hank Crawford
Dat Dere
Dat Dere
Red Top
Jimmy Mcgriffe & Hank Crawford
Red Top
Red Top
Four Five Six
Hank Crawford
Four Five Six
Four Five Six
Sweet Times
Marcus Belgrave
Sweet Times
Sweet Times
Hard Times (No One Knows Better Than I)
Ray Charles
Hard Times (No One Knows Better Than I)
Hard Times (No One Knows Better Than I)
Wildflower
Hank Crawford
Wildflower
Wildflower
