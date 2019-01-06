Heera
Heera Biography (BBC)
Heera Group UK was a popular bhangra music group that originated in the early 1980s. They scored several Punjabi hit songs through much of the decade. Arguably, Heera Group introduced Bhangra as we hear it today.
Heera Biography (Wikipedia)
Heera Group UK was a bhangra music group that originated in the early 1980s.
Heera Tracks
Legends Boliyan
GV, GV, Premi, Heera, Balwinder Safri, Apna Sangeet & DCS
Dowain Jaaniya
Heera
Tere Akh De Ishare (Asian Network Session, 30 Aug 2018)
Heera
Nach Ke Dikha
Heera
Sas Kutni
Heera
Munda Patliya
Heera
Maar Chhadapa
Heera
Teri Akh De Ishare
Heera
Dowain Jaaniya (Asian Network Session, 30 Aug 2018)
Heera
Live Maida Vale - Tere Akh De Ishare
Heera
Rabba Ki Kariye
Heera
Jind Baliye
Heera
Melna De Naal Ayee Mitro
Heera
Akh Lad Gayee
Heera
Maar Chhadrappa - Live Bhangra Bash 2009
Heera
