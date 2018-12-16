Larry Williams50's rocker. Born 10 May 1935. Died 2 January 1980
Larry Williams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv02.jpg
1935-05-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78926ef1-69ee-4a37-9379-e55e6ca14928
Larry Williams Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Eugene Williams (May 10, 1935 – January 7, 1980) was an American rhythm and blues and rock and roll singer, songwriter, producer, and pianist from New Orleans, Louisiana. Williams is best known for writing and recording some rock and roll classics from 1957 to 1959 for Specialty Records, including "Bony Moronie", "Short Fat Fannie", "Slow Down", "Dizzy, Miss Lizzy" (1958), "Bad Boy" and "She Said Yeah" (1959). John Lennon was a fan, and The Beatles and several other British Invasion groups recorded several of his songs.
Williams' life mixed tremendous success with violence and drug addiction. He was a longtime friend of Little Richard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Larry Williams Tracks
Sort by
Bony Moronie
Larry Williams
Bony Moronie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
Bony Moronie
Last played on
Slow Down
Larry Williams
Slow Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
Slow Down
Last played on
Dizzy Miss Lizzy
Larry Williams
Dizzy Miss Lizzy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
Dizzy Miss Lizzy
Last played on
Bad Boy
Larry Williams
Bad Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
Bad Boy
Last played on
I Am The One
Larry Williams
I Am The One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am The One
Performer
Last played on
Bad boy (alt)
Larry Williams
Bad boy (alt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
Bad boy (alt)
Last played on
You Ask For One Good Reason
Larry Williams
You Ask For One Good Reason
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
Workin' Day And Night
Paulinho da Costa
Workin' Day And Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlx8.jpglink
Workin' Day And Night
Last played on
She Said Yeah
Larry Williams
She Said Yeah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqv02.jpglink
She Said Yeah
Last played on
Larry Williams Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist