Jean-Christophe Benoît was a French baritone, who enjoyed a long career in France and francophone countries on the stage, the concert platform and radio and television. He was born in Paris on 18 March 1925 into a musical family.
Rapsodie Negre For Baritone, Fl, Clarinet, Str. 4tet & Pf [rev. 1933]
Performer
