Ottorino RespighiBorn 9 July 1879. Died 18 April 1936
Ottorino Respighi Biography (BBC)
Born in Bologna in 1879, Ottorino Respighi studied in his home city and spent his early twenties playing the viola in an opera orchestra in St Petersburg while studying composition with Rimsky-Korsakov. After several more years spent studying and performing (as both a string-player and a pianist) in Germany and France, he settled permanently in Rome following his appointment as Professor of Composition at the Liceo (later Conservatorio) di Santa Cecilia in 1913. Promoted to the position of Director in 1924, he resigned two years later to concentrate on composing.
It was in 1916 that Respighi completed Fountains of Rome, the first of three sets of musical ‘picture postcards’ of famous Roman tourist spots that soon made his international reputation: Pines of Rome followed in 1924, Roman Festivals in 1928. Brilliantly coloured orchestral showpieces, they reveal the composer’s easy assimilation of a variety of cosmopolitan influences – Germanic counterpoint, Gallic harmony, Russian orchestration – with an innately Italianate melodic gift. Definitely no modernist, Respighi can yet claim to have invented electronic sampling with his inclusion of a recorded nightingale’s song in the score for the Pines.
Although he wrote several operas – of which at least his last two completed examples, La campana sommersa (‘The Sunken Bell’, 1924–7) and La fiamma ('The Flame', 1931–3), enjoyed some success – Respighi showed a greater interest in orchestral and chamber music. A noted editor and arranger of early music, mainly from the Renaissance and the Baroque (including a free transcription of Monteverdi’s Orfeo in 1934), he based his three popular sets of Ancient Airs and Dances (1917, 1923 and 1931) on lute music of the 16th and 17th centuries, and his suite The Birds (1927) on music by 17th- and 18th-century French and Italian composers.
But his archaising instincts are heard at their purest in the Gregorian chant-influenced symphonic poem Vetrate di chiesa (‘Church Windows’, 1925–6) and the charming choral Christmas carol sequence Lauda per la natività del Signore (‘Hymn to the Birth of Christ’, 1928–30).
Profile by Louise Downes © BBC
Featured Works
Ottorino Respighi Tracks
Sort by
La Befana (Feste Romane)
L'Adorazione dei Magi (Trittico Botticelliano)
Gli Uccelli [The birds] - suite, Preludio (Allegro moderato)
The Pines of Rome (final movement: 'I Pini della via Appia')
La boutique fantasque (Valse lent)
Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 1
Pines of Rome (The Pines of the Villa Borghese)
Adagio con variazioni, arr. for cello and orchestra [orig. for cello and piano]
La Boutique fantasque (Overture)
La Boutique fantasque (mvmts 1-4)
Pini di Roma - symphonic poem
Fountains of Rome
Impressioni Brasiliane [Brazilian Impressions] for orchestra (1928)
Ancient airs and dances for lute - suite no. 3 for strings [1932]
Spring (Three Botticelli Pictures)
Brazilian Impressions: Tropical Night
Belkis, Queen of Sheba
The Fountains of Rome
Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 3
The Pines of the Appian Way (The Pines of Rome)
Antiche Arie e Danze - Suite no.3 (1932)
Bergamasca (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 2)
Poema autunnale
Trittico Botticelliano
Gli Uccelli [The birds] - suite
Stornellatrice
Deita Silvane (excerpts)
La Boutique Fantasque (Cossack Dance, Cancan)
La Boutique Fantasque (Tarantella, Mazurka)
Feste Romane
Ancient Airs and Dances
Fountains of Rome
Bergamasca (Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 2)
The Fountain of Valle Giulia at Dawn (Fountains of Rome)
Belfagor - concert overture
The Birds
Pini di Roma - symphonic poem: I Pini di Villa Borghese
Ancient Airs and Dances - Suite No.2
The Birds
Tarantella puro sangue (Rossiniana)
Danza Italiana (from Suite no 3 of Ancient Airs and Dances)
Burlesca for Orchestra
Notturno
Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No 3
Danza Italiana
Lauda per la Natività del Signore
