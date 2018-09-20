ScorcherUK Grime MC and producer. Born 1986
1986
Tayo Jarrett (born 5 May 1986), better known as Scorcher, is an English grime artist and actor from Enfield, North London. He is currently a member of the grime collective The Movement and is signed to Blue Colla Music.
She Likes To (The England 10)
Wiley
Be Cool (Remix) (feat. Wizzy Wow, Tinie Tempah, Scorcher, Bashy, Sway & Chip)
Wretch 32
Let A Day
Scorcher
That's Hype
SIah Bars, Jme & Scorcher
Dub
DVA, Scorcher, Wiley, Flute & Redlight
Paranoid
Scorcher
Powers (feat. Scorcher, Ghetts, Mercston & Sam Sure)
DaVinche
U and Me (feat. Wretch 32 & Scorcher)
Ghetts
Last Night in Edmonton
Scorcher
Bikers Anthem (feat. Scorcher)
Ghetts
Match of the Day - Tottenham Opener
Scorcher
Omen (feat. Big Narstie & Scorcher)
Vibbar
It's All Love (feat. Talay Riley)
Scorcher
99 Riddim (My Ting) (feat. Mercston & Ghetts)
Scorcher
My Ting (feat. Mercston & Ghetts)
Scorcher
Rendezvous
Scorcher
