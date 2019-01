Manuel García Escobar (19 October 1931 – 24 October 2013), better known as Manolo Escobar, was a Spanish singer of Andalusian copla and other Spanish music. He was also an actor and performed in multiple musicals. His popular songs include "El porompompero" (1962), "Mi carro" (1969), "La minifalda", and "Y viva España".

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia