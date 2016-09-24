Manolo EscobarBorn 19 October 1931. Died 24 October 2013
Manolo Escobar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-10-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7880a76e-09fb-48b5-a9f3-faab0167c877
Manolo Escobar Biography (Wikipedia)
Manuel García Escobar (19 October 1931 – 24 October 2013), better known as Manolo Escobar, was a Spanish singer of Andalusian copla and other Spanish music. He was also an actor and performed in multiple musicals. His popular songs include "El porompompero" (1962), "Mi carro" (1969), "La minifalda", and "Y viva España".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Manolo Escobar Tracks
Sort by
Y Viva Espana
Manolo Escobar
Y Viva Espana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Viva Espana
Last played on
Manolo Escobar Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist