René LaVice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0v0n.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/787c5b05-d87e-49fe-8839-fff8abfd0a76
René LaVice Biography (Wikipedia)
René LaVice is a Canadian electronic music producer, DJ and singer. His song "The Calling", featuring Ivy Mairi, entered the UK Singles Chart at number 118 following a placement on BBC Radio 1's A List playlist. The song also featured as the station's Track of the Day and appeared on its In New Music We Trust playlist. LaVice has also officially remixed the likes of Nero, Wilkinson, Rudimental and A-Trak and supported The Prodigy on their 2015 UK arena tour.
In October 2017, it was announced that LaVice would be taking over as host of BBC Radio 1's long-running Drum & Bass Show, from the previous host of 6 years, Friction (who took over from Fabio & Grooverider), in November 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
René LaVice Performances & Interviews
- It took Matrix & Futurebound nearly three years to get in the zone to write their forthcoming new album on Viperhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qw66v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qw66v.jpg2018-06-12T02:00:00.000ZRene catches up with Viper head honchos, Matrix & Futurebound.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069rny1
It took Matrix & Futurebound nearly three years to get in the zone to write their forthcoming new album on Viper
- Rene speaks to Danny Byrd, The Upbeats and Noisia at Arcadiahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lv0dm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lv0dm.jpg2018-05-15T02:00:00.000ZRene speaks to Danny Byrd, The Upbeats and Noisia backstage at Arcadia.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p066t0bb
Rene speaks to Danny Byrd, The Upbeats and Noisia at Arcadia
- "We gave him a Drum & Bass history lesson": Bad Company talk about the time they worked with Fatman Scoophttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0664xhj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0664xhj.jpg2018-05-08T02:00:00.000ZRene sits down for an exclusive interview with DnB legends Bad Company.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0664wl4
"We gave him a Drum & Bass history lesson": Bad Company talk about the time they worked with Fatman Scoop
- Roni Size talks New Formshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k633n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05k633n.jpg2017-11-28T03:00:00.000ZRene speaks to Roni Size for the 20th anniversary of his groundbreaking album, New Forms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05p3kvy
Roni Size talks New Forms
René LaVice Tracks
Sort by
Headlock
René LaVice
Headlock
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Headlock
Last played on
The Calling (feat. Ivy Mairi)
René LaVice
The Calling (feat. Ivy Mairi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
The Calling (feat. Ivy Mairi)
Last played on
Can't Get Enough (feat. Isaac Evans)
René LaVice
Can't Get Enough (feat. Isaac Evans)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Can't Get Enough (feat. Isaac Evans)
Last played on
How Do I Kill
René LaVice
How Do I Kill
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Absolute Monster
René LaVice
Absolute Monster
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Poke The Bear
René LaVice
Poke The Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Poke The Bear
Performer
Last played on
Drop It
René LaVice
Drop It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Drop It
Last played on
Some Things Never Change
René LaVice
Some Things Never Change
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Air Force One
René LaVice
Air Force One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Ruckus (Rene LaVice VIP)
Bad Company
Ruckus (Rene LaVice VIP)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Ruckus (Rene LaVice VIP)
Performer
Last played on
Squeegee
René LaVice
Squeegee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Squeegee
Last played on
Cold Crush (feat. Gydra)
Rene La Vice
Cold Crush (feat. Gydra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0631v2b.jpglink
Cold Crush (feat. Gydra)
Performer
Last played on
Drop It 0.0.2
René LaVice
Drop It 0.0.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Twilight (feat. Faye)
René LaVice
Twilight (feat. Faye)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Twilight (feat. Faye)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Woohoo
René LaVice
Woohoo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Woohoo
Last played on
Operator (Rene LaVice Remix)
Chris Lake
Operator (Rene LaVice Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cgdlj.jpglink
Operator (Rene LaVice Remix)
Last played on
Back
René LaVice
Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0v0n.jpglink
Back
Last played on
The Calling (feat. Ivy Mairi)
René LaVice
The Calling (feat. Ivy Mairi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02hft27.jpglink
The Calling (feat. Ivy Mairi)
Last played on
Playlists featuring René LaVice
René LaVice Links
Back to artist