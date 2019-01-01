René LaVice is a Canadian electronic music producer, DJ and singer. His song "The Calling", featuring Ivy Mairi, entered the UK Singles Chart at number 118 following a placement on BBC Radio 1's A List playlist. The song also featured as the station's Track of the Day and appeared on its In New Music We Trust playlist. LaVice has also officially remixed the likes of Nero, Wilkinson, Rudimental and A-Trak and supported The Prodigy on their 2015 UK arena tour.

In October 2017, it was announced that LaVice would be taking over as host of BBC Radio 1's long-running Drum & Bass Show, from the previous host of 6 years, Friction (who took over from Fabio & Grooverider), in November 2017.