The Mustangs are a British blues rock band that was formed in Hampshire in 2001. Signed to the Trapeze Music label, they have released 10 albums, including Split Decision, which reached number 5 on the iTunes blues chart. They are unusual on the blues rock circuit as their albums are made of entirely original material. The Mustangs were nominated for Best Band at the 2010 British Blues Awards.[citation needed] The band's drummer, Jonathan Bartley, is co-leader of The Green Party of England and Wales.