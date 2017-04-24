The MustangsUK Blues Rock Band. Formed 2001
The Mustangs
2001
The Mustangs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mustangs are a British blues rock band that was formed in Hampshire in 2001. Signed to the Trapeze Music label, they have released 10 albums, including Split Decision, which reached number 5 on the iTunes blues chart. They are unusual on the blues rock circuit as their albums are made of entirely original material. The Mustangs were nominated for Best Band at the 2010 British Blues Awards.[citation needed] The band's drummer, Jonathan Bartley, is co-leader of The Green Party of England and Wales.
The Mustangs Tracks
Just The Way It Is
The Mustangs
Just The Way It Is
Just The Way It Is
Highwire
The Mustangs
Highwire
Highwire
