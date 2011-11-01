Black LungsFormed 2005
Black Lungs
2005
Black Lungs is a side project of Alexisonfire's guitarist and vocalist, and current Gallows frontman Wade MacNeil. MacNeil created the side project similar to his first punk rock band Plan 9, a more relaxed and melodic sound than Alexisonfire.
Black Lungs Tracks
Hold Fast (Sink Or Swim)
Black Lungs
Hold Fast (Sink Or Swim)
Stay Out Of Parkdale
Black Lungs
Stay Out Of Parkdale
Valley of The Dolls
Black Lungs
Valley of The Dolls
Valley of The Dolls
In The Valley of The Dolls
Black Lungs
In The Valley of The Dolls
In The Valley of The Dolls
