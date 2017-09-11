Stephen Disley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78770267-edf3-4e3d-b28f-05daf8d9a517
Stephen Disley Tracks
Sort by
Cities and Thrones and Powers
Alexander Goehr
Cities and Thrones and Powers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbr.jpglink
Cities and Thrones and Powers
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1)
Stephen Disley
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0356gfs.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1)
Last played on
The Shepherd
Judith Bingham
The Shepherd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Shepherd
Last played on
Joy at the Sound
BBC Singers, Roxanna Panufnik, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
Joy at the Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joy at the Sound
Performer
Last played on
Prayer
BBC Singers, Francis Grier, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prayer
Performer
Last played on
May God Shield You On Every Step
BBC Singers, David Bedford, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
May God Shield You On Every Step
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
May God Shield You On Every Step
Performer
Last played on
Cities and Thrones and Powers
BBC Singers, Alexander Goehr, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
Cities and Thrones and Powers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cities and Thrones and Powers
Performer
Last played on
I my Best-Beloved's am
BBC Singers, John Rutter, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
I my Best-Beloved's am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I my Best-Beloved's am
Performer
Last played on
O Joyful Light
Diana Burrell, BBC Singers, Stephen Cleobury & Stephen Disley
O Joyful Light
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Joyful Light
Performer
Last played on
Missa brevis vers. soli, chorus & organ
Zoltán Kodály
Missa brevis vers. soli, chorus & organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
Missa brevis vers. soli, chorus & organ
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Singers at Six: Choral Elgar
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emmmbp
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
2018-04-13T02:39:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02ygl51.jpg
13
Apr
2018
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Singers at Six: Choral Elgar
St Giles' Cripplegate, London
Back to artist