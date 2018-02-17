Alexander GoehrBorn 10 August 1932
Alexander Goehr Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Alexander Goehr (born 10 August 1932) is an English composer and academic.
Goehr was born in Berlin in 1932, the son of the conductor and composer Walter Goehr, a pupil of Arnold Schoenberg. In his early twenties he emerged as a central figure in the Manchester School of post-war British composers. In 1955–56 he joined Olivier Messiaen's masterclass in Paris. Although in the early sixties Goehr was considered a leader of the avant-garde, his oblique attitude to modernism—and to any movement or school whatsoever—soon became evident. In a sequence of works including the Piano Trio (1966), the opera Arden Must Die (1966), the music-theatre piece Triptych (1968–70), the orchestral Metamorphosis/Dance (1974), and the String Quartet No. 3 (1975–76), Goehr's personal voice was revealed, arising from a highly individual use of the serial method and a fusion of elements from his double heritage of Schoenberg and Messiaen. Since the luminous 'white-note' Psalm IV setting of 1976, Goehr has urged a return to more traditional ways of composing, using familiar materials as objects of musical speculation, in contrast to the technological priorities of much present-day musical research.
Alexander Goehr Part 1
Composers' Rooms: No.17 Alexander Goehr
Alexander Goehr Tracks
Sort by
Sinfonia, Op 42
after The Waking
The Waking, for two baritones
Marching To Carcassonne - Serenade Op.74
Since Brass, Nor Stone ... - Fantasia Op.80
Manere Op.81
Usses Admonition to Achilles
Piano Quintet Op 69
The Death of Moses - Cantata Op.53 (extract)
Arianna - Extract
Sing, Ariel
...[a] musical offering
Behold the sun
Paraphrase Op.28
Das Gesetz der Quadrille Op.41
2 Choruses Op.14
Pastorals Op.19
Romanza Op.24
3 Pieces Op.18
The Deluge Op.7
Cities and Thrones and Powers
Since brass, nor stone
Cities and Thrones and Powers
Pastorals
Cities and thrones and powers
... a musical offering (J.S.B. 1985)...
Duos
Metamorphosis/Dance Op. 36
Horn Trio, Largo Siciliano
Clarinet Quintet 17.14
When Adam fell for orchestra
Little Symphony, Op 15
Alexander Goehr Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
