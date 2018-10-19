April WineFormed 1969
April Wine
1969
April Wine Biography (Wikipedia)
April Wine is a Canadian rock band formed in 1969 and based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The band enjoyed international success in the 1970s and 1980s, releasing more than 20 albums since 1971.
I Like To Rock
April Wine
I Like To Rock
I Like To Rock
Just Between You and Me
April Wine
Just Between You and Me
Just Between You and Me
You Could Have Been a Lady
April Wine
You Could Have Been a Lady
You Could Have Been a Lady
