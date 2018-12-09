New World70s Australian band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1976
New World
1965
New World Biography (Wikipedia)
New World was an Australian pop group that existed from the mid-1960s to the late 1970s. They are best known for their Top 10 hit single, "Tom-Tom Turnaround", which was released in 1971. Most of their biggest successes were written by Nicky Chinn and Mike Chapman.
New World Tracks
Tom Tom Turnaround
Sister Jane
Tom Tom
Rose Garden
Kara Kara
