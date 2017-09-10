Bellerofonte CastaldiBorn 1581. Died 27 September 1649
Bellerofonte Castaldi
1581
Bellerofonte Castaldi Biography (Wikipedia)
Bellerofonte Castaldi (1580 – 27 September 1649) was an Italian composer, poet and lutenist.
Castaldi was born in Collegara, near Modena. He wrote male parts in his songs for tenors as he was opposed to the practice of castrati or male falsettists singing female parts in cantatas. In the preface to his collection, Primo mazzetto he writes that it is "laughable that a man with the voice of a woman should set about proposing to his mistress".
He died in Modena in 1649.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bellerofonte Castaldi Tracks
Capriccio detto Hermafrodito
Capriccio detto Hermafrodito
Felice e contento
Felice e contento
Ahi, chi fia che konsoli (Echo)
Ahi, chi fia che konsoli (Echo)
Arpeggiata al mio modo
Arpeggiata al mio modo
Arpeggiata al mio modo (lute solo); Ahi, chi fia che konsoli (Echo) (soprano); Felice e co
Bellerofonte Castaldi Links
