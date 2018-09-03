The Benn SistersIrish Country Duo
The Benn Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/786ec6e8-59ca-4a53-865e-0a4824933eb4
The Benn Sisters Tracks
Sort by
Redneck Woman
The Benn Sisters
Redneck Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Redneck Woman
Last played on
Back In Baby's Arms
The Benn Sisters
Back In Baby's Arms
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back In Baby's Arms
Last played on
Red Neck Woman
The Benn Sisters
Red Neck Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Neck Woman
Performer
Last played on
Hangin Around The Misteltoe
The Benn Sisters
Hangin Around The Misteltoe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hangin Around The Misteltoe
Last played on
Country Is
The Benn Sisters
Country Is
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Is
Last played on
Two Sisters
The Benn Sisters
Two Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Sisters
Last played on
What a Beautiful Day
The Benn Sisters
What a Beautiful Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What a Beautiful Day
Last played on
Beautiful Day
The Benn Sisters
Beautiful Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beautiful Day
Performer
Last played on
Coat Of Many Colours
The Benn Sisters
Coat Of Many Colours
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coat Of Many Colours
Last played on
Back to artist