Glenn HughesUK rock bassist and vocalist. Born 21 August 1952
Glenn Hughes Biography
Glenn Hughes (also known as The Voice of Rock) is an English rock bassist and vocalist, best known for playing bass and performing vocals for funk rock pioneers Trapeze, the Mk. III and IV line-ups of Deep Purple, as well as briefly fronting Black Sabbath in the mid-1980s.
In addition to being an active session musician, Hughes also maintains a notable solo career. He currently fronts the supergroup Black Country Communion and fronted California Breed from late 2013 to early 2015. On 8 April 2016, Hughes was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple.
Glenn Hughes Tracks
Steady
Glenn Hughes
Steady
Steady
Last played on
Upcoming Events
14
May
2019
Glenn Hughes, Laurence Jones
Picture Drome, Holmfirth, North Yorkshire, UK
14
May
2019
Glenn Hughes, Laurence Jones
The Picturedrome, Sheffield, UK
15
May
2019
Glenn Hughes, Laurence Jones
The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK
17
May
2019
Glenn Hughes
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
18
May
2019
Glenn Hughes
Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich, UK
