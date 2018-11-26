Johanna Müller-HermannComposer. Born 15 January 1878. Died 14 April 1941
Johanna Müller-Hermann
1878-01-15
Johanna Müller-Hermann Biography (Wikipedia)
Johanna Müller-Hermann (15 January 1878 – 19 April 1941) was an Austrian composer and pedagogue.
Brand (Symphonic Fantasy after Ibsen)
String Quartet in E flat major, Op.6; 1st movement
Lieder Op.2
Three Songs for Soprano & Orchestra
Alle die Wachsende Schatten
Heroic Overture
