HoggboyFormed 2002. Disbanded 2005
Hoggboy
2002
Hoggboy were an English indie rock band, formed in 2001 in Sheffield. The band was composed of frontman Tom Hogg, guitarist Hugh Smith, bassist Andrew Bailey and drummer Richy Westley. They released two studio albums before splitting up in 2005.
Hogg and Bailey went on to form The Hosts.
