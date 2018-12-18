Mr. McFall's Chamber
1996
Mr. McFall's Chamber Performances & Interviews
- Mr McFall's Chamber - Purcell: 4th String Fantasyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fhdjv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fhdjv.jpg2016-11-07T14:24:37.000ZPerforming for Classics Unwrapped.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fh8z3
Mr McFall's Chamber - Purcell: 4th String Fantasy
- Dominic Waxing Lyrical and Mr McFall’s Chamber - Harris: Laikahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fhcnv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04fhcnv.jpg2016-11-07T14:18:49.000ZPerforming for Classics Unwrapped.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fh8yp
Dominic Waxing Lyrical and Mr McFall’s Chamber - Harris: Laika
Mr. McFall's Chamber Tracks
Neil Gow's Apprentice
Michael Marra
Neil Gow's Apprentice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Neil Gow's Apprentice
Last played on
Fuga y misterio (María De Buenos Aires)
Astor Piazzolla
Fuga y misterio (María De Buenos Aires)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Fuga y misterio (María De Buenos Aires)
Last played on
María De Buenos Aires - Tangata Del Alba
Astor Piazzolla
María De Buenos Aires - Tangata Del Alba
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
María De Buenos Aires - Tangata Del Alba
Last played on
María De Buenos Aires - Milonga Of The Annunciation
Astor Piazzolla
María De Buenos Aires - Milonga Of The Annunciation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
María De Buenos Aires - Milonga Of The Annunciation
María De Buenos Aires - Tangata Del Alba/Tangata At Dawn
Astor Piazzolla
María De Buenos Aires - Tangata Del Alba/Tangata At Dawn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
María De Buenos Aires - Tangata Del Alba/Tangata At Dawn
María De Buenos Aires - Fuga Y Misterio/Fugue And Mystery
Astor Piazzolla
María De Buenos Aires - Fuga Y Misterio/Fugue And Mystery
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
María De Buenos Aires - Fuga Y Misterio/Fugue And Mystery
Green Grow The Rashes
Michael Marra
Green Grow The Rashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Green Grow The Rashes
Last played on
Maria de Buenos Aires; Milonga of the Annnunciation
Astor Piazzolla
Maria de Buenos Aires; Milonga of the Annnunciation
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Maria de Buenos Aires; Milonga of the Annnunciation
Performer
Last played on
María de Buenos Ares: Tema de Maria
Astor Piazzolla
María de Buenos Ares: Tema de Maria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
María de Buenos Ares: Tema de Maria
Performer
Last played on
Belshazzar's Feast Suite, Op. 51: No.2 Solitude
Jean Sibelius
Belshazzar's Feast Suite, Op. 51: No.2 Solitude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Belshazzar's Feast Suite, Op. 51: No.2 Solitude
Last played on
SWALLOWTAIL
Mr. McFall's Chamber
SWALLOWTAIL
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
SWALLOWTAIL
Last played on
Sir Henry Umpton's Funeral
John Dowland
Sir Henry Umpton's Funeral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Sir Henry Umpton's Funeral
Last played on
Im Volkston
Edvard Grieg
Im Volkston
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Im Volkston
Last played on
Chrysillis
Henning Sommerro
Chrysillis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br1nc.jpglink
Chrysillis
Last played on
Finlandia Hymn
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia Hymn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Finlandia Hymn
Last played on
Einsames Lied
Jean Sibelius
Einsames Lied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Einsames Lied
Last played on
Frida Kahlo's Visit To The Taybridge Bar
Michael Marra
Frida Kahlo's Visit To The Taybridge Bar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Frida Kahlo's Visit To The Taybridge Bar
Last played on
Aye
Mr. McFall's Chamber
Aye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Aye
Last played on
Taysikuu
Toivo Kärki
Taysikuu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Taysikuu
Last played on
Romanza
Jeremy Thurlow & Mr. McFall's Chamber
Romanza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Romanza
Composer
Last played on
4th String Fantasy
Henry Purcell
4th String Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
4th String Fantasy
Last played on
Kilchoan Ferry
Mr. McFall's Chamber
Kilchoan Ferry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Kilchoan Ferry
Last played on
Coral
Mr. McFall's Chamber
Coral
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Coral
Last played on
Yo soy María (feat. Mr. McFall's Chamber)
Astor Piazzolla
Yo soy María (feat. Mr. McFall's Chamber)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlks.jpglink
Yo soy María (feat. Mr. McFall's Chamber)
Last played on
Nocturnes
Edward McGuire
Nocturnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Nocturnes
Last played on
Green grow the rashes
Robert Burns, Michael Marra & Mr. McFall's Chamber
Green grow the rashes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Green grow the rashes
Composer
Last played on
Finlandia Hymn (for piano quintet and musical saw)
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia Hymn (for piano quintet and musical saw)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Finlandia Hymn (for piano quintet and musical saw)
Last played on
Einsames Lied
Jean Sibelius
Einsames Lied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Einsames Lied
Last played on
The Lonesome Death Of Francis Clarke
Michael Marra
The Lonesome Death Of Francis Clarke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
The Lonesome Death Of Francis Clarke
Last played on
Farlow
Michael Marra
Farlow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Farlow
Last played on
Fur Alina
Arvo Pärt
Fur Alina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651s6r.jpglink
Fur Alina
Last played on
Theme from Finlandia
Jean [1865-1957] Sibelius & Mr. McFall's Chamber
Theme from Finlandia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Theme from Finlandia
Composer
Last played on
Peewits
Martyn Bennett
Peewits
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgxm.jpglink
Peewits
The Slave's Lament
Robert Burns, Susan Hamilton & Mr. McFall's Chamber
The Slave's Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
The Slave's Lament
Composer
Los Pregoneros
Calixto Alvarez & Mr. McFall's Chamber
Los Pregoneros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Los Pregoneros
Composer
La vie en rose
Louiguy
La vie en rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
La vie en rose
Last played on
