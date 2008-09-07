Peter GlossopOpera singer. Born 6 July 1928. Died 7 September 2008
Peter Glossop
1928-07-06
Peter Glossop Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Glossop (6 July 1928 – 7 September 2008) was an English baritone who was the only Englishman to have sung Verdi's great tragic baritone roles at La Scala, Milan. He rose from humble beginnings in Yorkshire to become a leading performer in London and in the major opera houses of Europe and America.
Peter Glossop Tracks
The Yeoman of England
Peter Glossop
The Yeoman of England
The Yeoman of England
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-08
8
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-28
28
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-25
25
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1968: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
1968-07-29
29
Jul
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 10
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-25
25
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
