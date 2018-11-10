Modern English are a new wave/post-punk band from Colchester, Essex, England best known for their songs "I Melt with You", "Hands Across the Sea", and "Ink and Paper". The group disbanded in 1987, only to reform two years later and then disband after another two years (1991). They reunited again in 1995 and have continued in various lineups since that time, with four fifths of the original lineup currently back in the band.