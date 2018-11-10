Modern English
1979
Modern English are a new wave/post-punk band from Colchester, Essex, England best known for their songs "I Melt with You", "Hands Across the Sea", and "Ink and Paper". The group disbanded in 1987, only to reform two years later and then disband after another two years (1991). They reunited again in 1995 and have continued in various lineups since that time, with four fifths of the original lineup currently back in the band.
Modern English Tracks
I Melt With You
Modern English
I Melt With You
I Melt With You
Trees
Modern English
Trees
Trees
I Feel Small
Modern English
I Feel Small
I Feel Small
16 Days
Modern English
16 Days
16 Days
Sweet Revenge
Modern English
Sweet Revenge
Sweet Revenge
Moonbeam
Modern English
Moonbeam
Moonbeam
