BotownFormed 2010
Botown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2ys.jpg
2010
Botown Biography (Wikipedia)
Botown: The Soul Band Of Bollywood is a London-based multicultural soul band formed by musician, songwriter and producer Ajay Srivastav. It takes its name from the short form of 'Bollywood Town', itself a tribute to the classic Soul music record label Motown which is short for Motor Town.
Botown Tracks
Laila
Botown
Roop Tera (Live In Session)
Botown
Om Shanti Om (Live In Session)
Botown
Bachna Ae Haseeno (Live In Session)
Botown
ChuraLiya
Botown
Om Shanti Om
Botown
Dum Maro Dum
Botown
Jhalak
Botown
Chaiya Chaiya
Botown
Roop Tera
Botown
Roop Tera Mastana
Botown
