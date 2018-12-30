The Jive FiveFormed 1959
The Jive Five
1959
The Jive Five Biography (Wikipedia)
The Jive Five are an American doo wop group. They are best known for their debut hit single, "My True Story" (1961), the Nickelodeon bumper jingles in the 1980s and 1990s, and the fact that they outlasted most of their doo wop musical peers, by re-modelling themselves as a soul group in the 1960s and beyond.
The Jive Five Tracks
My True Story
The Jive Five
What Time Is It?
The Jive Five
Hurry Back
The Jive Five
These Golden Rings
The Jive Five
Do You Hear Wedding Bells?
The Jive Five
I'm A Happy Man
The Jive Five
People from another world
The Jive Five
You're A Puzzle
The Jive Five
