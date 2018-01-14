George JesselBorn 3 April 1898. Died 23 May 1981
George Jessel
1898-04-03
George Jessel Biography
George Albert "Georgie" Jessel (April 3, 1898 – May 23, 1981) was an American illustrated song "model", actor, singer, songwriter, and film producer. He was famous in his lifetime as a multitalented comedic entertainer, achieving a level of recognition that transcended his limited roles in movies. He was widely known by his nickname, the "Toastmaster General of the United States," for his frequent role as the master of ceremonies at political and entertainment gatherings. Jessel originated the title role in the stage production of The Jazz Singer.
My Mothers Eyes
George Jessel
My Mothers Eyes
My Mothers Eyes
My Mothers Eyes - with Roy Shields & the Orchestra
George Jessel
My Mothers Eyes - with Roy Shields & the Orchestra
