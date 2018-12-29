Andreas Per Kleerup, known professionally as Kleerup (born 1979 in Sollentuna), is a Swedish record producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, drummer, and member of the Swedish group The Meat Boys, from Stockholm, Sweden. His first mainstream collaboration was as the producer of fellow Swedish singer Robyn's number one UK single, "With Every Heartbeat", also included on Kleerup's self-titled debut album. He has also collaborated with Cyndi Lauper, Neneh Cherry, Lykke Li and Loreen. In 2009, he won the Swedish Grammis for "Newcomer of the Year", "Composer of the Year" and "Producer of the Year".

In 2010, NME name Kleerup one of the 20 hottest producers in music.

His band Me and My Army released their debut album Thank God for Sending Demons in 2011.

Kleerup composed and recorded the music for the interval act at the first semifinal on 14 May of the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, titled "Northern Light".

In September 2014, Kleerup announced the first of two mini-LPs, As If We Never Won, and shared credit of the song "Let Me In" with Susanne Sundfør. H&M used the track for their Fall Fashion 2014 advertising campaign in cinema, TV and online.