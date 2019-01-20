Jackie KelsoBorn 27 February 1922. Died 28 April 2012
Jackie Kelso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1922-02-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/78533efb-65b1-4fda-ad60-b0b31eb54345
Jackie Kelso Biography (Wikipedia)
John Joseph Kelson Jr. (February 27, 1922 – April 28, 2012), better known by his stage name Jackie Kelso, was an American jazz saxophonist, flautist, and clarinetist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jackie Kelso Tracks
Sort by
Winter
David Byrne
Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Winter
Last played on
Winter (from the Knee Plays)
David Byrne
Winter (from the Knee Plays)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmzr.jpglink
Winter (from the Knee Plays)
Last played on
New York Shuffle
Pierce
New York Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Shuffle
Last played on
Back to artist