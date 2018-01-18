Brian McGrath
Brian McGrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7852bcd7-ed0e-417e-b452-68bf6d2d774f
Brian McGrath Tracks
Sort by
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
John Carty
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
Last played on
Michael Coleman's / Flanagan Meets O'Hanlon
Brian McGrath
Michael Coleman's / Flanagan Meets O'Hanlon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Michael Coleman's / Flanagan Meets O'Hanlon
Performer
Last played on
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Arty McGlynn
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Tinker / The Dublin Reel
Last played on
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
John Carty
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Far From Home / The Sally Gardens / The Sligo Maid
Last played on
The Carraroe Jig / Homage To Rooney
Brian McGrath
The Carraroe Jig / Homage To Rooney
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Carraroe Jig / Homage To Rooney
Last played on
Cottage In The Grove/Farewell To Miltown
Brian McGrath
Cottage In The Grove/Farewell To Miltown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy O'brien's/Jimmy Batty's
Brian McGrath
Paddy O'brien's/Jimmy Batty's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paddy O'brien's/Jimmy Batty's
Last played on
Michael Coleman's/Flanagan Meets O'hanlon
Brian McGrath
Michael Coleman's/Flanagan Meets O'hanlon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back to artist