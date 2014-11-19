Sarah Borges is a rock and roll musician from Taunton, Massachusetts, formerly signed to Sugar Hill Records. Her music has been described as "walking that fine line between punk and country".

Borges grew up in Taunton, a city south of Boston in the third generation of a Portuguese (hence the hard "g" in her name) family. She was interested in musical theatre as a youth, and majored in the subject while a student at Emerson College.

On the strength of a performance at the South by Southwest Festival in 2004, Borges earned a record deal with Houston's Blue Corn Records. Her first record, 2005's Silver City earned praise for showcasing "an unusual knack for mixing alternative rock with country". Allmusic compared Borges to Maria McKee of Lone Justice, and admired how her songs "balance some fierce guitar licks with heartfelt twang".

After much national touring and opening for noted acts such as Dave Alvin, Borges, and her band, The Broken Singles, were signed by Sugar Hill Records. The title of her 2007 release Diamonds in the Dark is a line from the song Come Back to Me, by one of her favorite bands, X. The album features a cover of this song, many original works, and Tom Waits and Greg Cartwright covers. Allmusic commended the album as "grittily brilliant" with songs that are "brilliantly rollicking".