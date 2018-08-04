LoftGerman Eurodance band
Loft
Loft Biography (Wikipedia)
Loft was a German electronic music group. It had a number of hit singles in the 1990s, including "Hold On'", "Love Is Magic", "Don't Stop Me Now", "Mallorca" and "Wake the World".
Loft Tracks
funemployed
Loft
funemployed
funemployed
Last played on
Fade to Grey
Loft
Fade to Grey
Fade to Grey
Last played on
Colour Blue
Loft
Colour Blue
Colour Blue
Last played on
