Watoto Children's Choir is a group of African children choirs based in Kampala, Uganda, at Watoto Church (formerly Kampala Pentecostal Church or KPC). Each is composed of about eighteen to twenty-two children from Uganda.

Watoto means "Children" in Swahili language. The choir is made up of children who have lost one or both parents to the AIDS epidemic or to war. The choir has toured Asia, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Israel, The Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States and many other countries. The choir travels with a team of adults who look after the children and also manage the day-to-day affairs of the tour on the road.

Their performances are a blend of native African rhythms, contemporary gospel music and creative dance. They have released several albums including Mambo Sawa and Beautiful Africa. Their latest album "Signs and Wonders" features live music played throughout the concerts on most of the tours.

They have performed with many artists like Chris Tomlin, Brad and Rebekah, Israel Houghton and many more. They have also been to the UK Houses of Parliament, Canadian Parliament, Australian Parliament as well as the White House on different occasions.